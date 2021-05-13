VIDEO: Mom Details How Hospital Switched Her Babies At Birth... Twice

Children being switched at birth seems more likely to be the plot of a movie on Lifetime than something that actually happens, but how likely is it really? Well according to one mom, very, because it happened to her not once, but twice.

Her name is Becky Martin and she shared her story on TikTok, answering another user's question about what you would do if you discovered your two-year-old child was not actually yours because of a mix-up at the hospital. In her response, Becky says that while she didn't find out her kid was switched at age two, she did see it nearly happen, twice, right after giving birth.

She explained that with her first child, they wheeled in a baby boy and told her they fed her baby for her. She responded, "I'm breastfeeding," and they said, "Oh sorry, wrong baby." Then, after the birth of her second child, they brought in a baby girl and said, "Here's your daughter," but Becky explained to them her daughter was already in the room.