15 Infected With Toxic E. Coli Linked To Yogurt Across Washington

Fifteen people have now been infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) across multiple Washington counties, according to KOMO.

According to data from Tuesday (May 25), nine people have been hospitalized due to STEC, including children. Cases have been reported in Benton, King, Snohomish, Walla Walla, and now Clark counties, reporters said.

The Washington Department of Health said this outbreak is linked to a yogurt brand produced by Pure Eire Dairy and sold at PCC Community Markets. Since the announcement, DOH has issued a voluntary recall of the product, halted sales, and an investigation is underway.

Lawsuits have also been filed in this incident, where a couple of families claim their children got sick after consuming the yogurt brand.

While most strains of E. coli are harmless, some may cause diarrhea and stomach cramps. STEC, in particular, can cause a life-threatening kidney condition in some cases.

State health officials are urging people who own PCC Community Market or Pure Eire brand yogurt to throw it out.

