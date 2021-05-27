Feedback

15 Infected With Toxic E. Coli Linked To Yogurt Across Washington

By Zuri Anderson

May 27, 2021

Fifteen people have now been infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) across multiple Washington counties, according to KOMO.

According to data from Tuesday (May 25), nine people have been hospitalized due to STEC, including children. Cases have been reported in Benton, King, Snohomish, Walla Walla, and now Clark counties, reporters said.

The Washington Department of Health said this outbreak is linked to a yogurt brand produced by Pure Eire Dairy and sold at PCC Community Markets. Since the announcement, DOH has issued a voluntary recall of the product, halted sales, and an investigation is underway.

Lawsuits have also been filed in this incident, where a couple of families claim their children got sick after consuming the yogurt brand.

While most strains of E. coli are harmless, some may cause diarrhea and stomach cramps. STEC, in particular, can cause a life-threatening kidney condition in some cases.

State health officials are urging people who own PCC Community Market or Pure Eire brand yogurt to throw it out.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About 15 Infected With Toxic E. Coli Linked To Yogurt Across Washington

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.