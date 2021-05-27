Feedback

Check Out The Newest Features Coming To Salt Lake International Airport

By Ginny Reese

May 27, 2021

The New Salt Lake City International Airport Opens

The new, $1.4 billion Salt Lake City International Airport opened to the public back in September of 2020 to an anticlimactic start due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

The new airport is meant to be a "gateway to the rest of the world that would last for decades," reported KSL.

The September grand opening was just the beginning.

Bill Wyatt, airport executive director, described some features that are coming to the airport in the future.

Central Tunnel

Wyatt told KSL that a central tunnel will be opening sometime in 2024. The tunnel will help to cut down on walk times for people, especially those needing to get to Concourse B.

"So every passenger today goes out through the checkpoint, walks out to the center of the plaza, turns left, either they get on a plane that's on the A Concourse, or they go out through the tunnel to the B Concourse," he said. "So the distance is considerable greater. When we're done with this phase... everybody will have the same experience."

World Map

The iconic world map from the old airport will make a comeback in the new facility. The map will hang in the new mini plaza near the new tunnel and Concourse B.

Gates

By the end of 2024, the airport is expected to have an additional 22 gates, allowing for more travel. There are also more gates expected for concourse B, however there isn't a timetable for that yet.

Photo: Getty Images

