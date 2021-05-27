Elton John Accepts iHeartRadio Icon Award With Moving, Meaningful Speech

Elton John appeared at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards to accept the coveted iHeartRadio Icon Award.

After a massive round of applause, the Rocket Man himself took the stage on Thursday night (May 27) with a moving and meaningful speech on the importance of radio. Elton was presented with the esteemed title to recognize his influence on pop culture, decades-spanning music career, and his rank as one of the world's greatest entertainers the radio has ever played.

“It’s very touching and I’m very humbled because when I first came to Los Angeles in 1970, radio was so important. I’d never heard the radio in America before … but it was just incredible to me,” the 74-year-old icon began. “In England, we have one station. Over here, you have music coming out of the radio in all sorts of formats and all sorts of styles."