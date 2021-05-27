Kim Kardashian Addresses Rumors She Hooked Up With Travis Barker

While Travis Barker's relationship with Kourtney Kardashian continues to get more serious, the gossip mill buzzes with rumors about the couple. And the latest one involves Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian.

Whispers have been swirling that the reality star had a thing with the blink-182 drummer before he got romantically involved with Kourtney, and during a recent Instagram Q&A Kim set the record straight after a fan asked point blank: "Did you hook up with Travis Barker?"

Without hesitation, Kim denied the rumors. "NO! False narrative!" She said. "We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt."

As for the rumor's origin, Us Weekly recently resurfaced excerpts from Travis' 2015 memoir gushing over Kim. However, even at the time the drummer said nothing happened between them (though he did have a crush on her). Fuel was added to the fire by alleged screenshots posted to Travis' daughter Alabama's Instagram story where her mom (Travis' ex Shanna Moakler) wrote in a text message that she "divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim. Now he's in love with her sister."

Whatever the real story is, Travis and Kourtney seem head over heels for each other. And that's what really matters.

Photo: Getty Images