Las Vegas Is Getting Another Professional Sports Team
By Ginny Reese
May 27, 2021
Las Vegas is getting another professional sports team, reported FOX 5 KVVU-TV.
According to the National Lacrosse League, Las Vegas will be the home to the league's 15th franchise.
NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz announced that Joe Tsai will be the owner of the new franchise. Tsai also owns the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA and the New York Liberty in the WNBA.
The NLL posted on Twitter:
"We can confirm that Joe Tsai will be an owner of the NLL's 15th franchise which will be in Las Vegas. Additional details will be announced in the coming few months as things become more formalized."
May 26, 2021
According to FOX 5, Joe Tsai is a Taiwanese-Canadian billionaire who co-founded the Chinese-based Alibaba Group.
A previous announcement from the National Lacrosse League said that the 2021-2022 season will begin in early December of this year. There is no information yet as to whether or not the new Las Vegas franchise will be taking part in this upcoming season.
The National Lacrosse League currently has teams all across the United States and Canada.