Las Vegas is getting another professional sports team, reported FOX 5 KVVU-TV.

According to the National Lacrosse League, Las Vegas will be the home to the league's 15th franchise.

NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz announced that Joe Tsai will be the owner of the new franchise. Tsai also owns the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA and the New York Liberty in the WNBA.

The NLL posted on Twitter:

"We can confirm that Joe Tsai will be an owner of the NLL's 15th franchise which will be in Las Vegas. Additional details will be announced in the coming few months as things become more formalized."