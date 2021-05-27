Live Music Performance Lineup Announced For Fremont Street Experience

Officials have released the performance lineup for the Fremont Street Experience that is returning on June 1st in Las Vegas.

FOX 5 KVVU-TV reported that guests will finally be able to experience the free nightly concerts again after pausing last year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

All three of the stages will have live music once again, starting at 12:01 a.m. on June 1st. All of the performances will go until 4 a.m.

Here is the schedule for June 1st, provided by the Fremont Street Experience:

MAIN STREET STAGE

Crush

Spandex Nation

Dancing DJ's

1ST STREET STAGE

Alter Ego

Dancing DJ's

3RD STREET STAGE

The Tony Marques Band

Zowie Bowie

Dancing DJ's

Andrew Simon, president and CEO for Fremont Street Experience said:

"As a community and one of the largest tourist destinations in the nation, we are beyond thrilled to be part of the highly anticipated re-opening of Las Vegas. To support our local artists, revive our community and revel in the beauty of live events again, we chose to open our stages the moment we were given the green light, and we can’t wait to see you there."

For more information about the Fremont Street Experience or future lineups, click here.

