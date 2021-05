Machine Gun Kelly Pays Homage To Slasher Flicks In Campy 'Love Race' Video

It might have only taken Machine Gun Kelly five minutes to write his latest single "love race," but it took a whole lot longer to make its hilariously gory music video. The clip, which takes place at Emo Pointe summer camp, pays homage to slasher flicks as a masked killer runs rampant, knocking off counselors and campers in increasingly ridiculous ways. The visuals were co-directed by and star MGK, as well as Sleeping with Sirens' Kellin Quinn (who's featured in the song) and influencers like Alissa Violet, Xowie, and Noah Beck. Travis Barker also makes an appearance, rocking out with MGK and Quinn in a cabin.

Watch the "love race" video above, and make sure to pay attention until the end.

Last month, MGK announced a North American tour to support his chart-topping debut pop punk album Tickets to My Downfall. Check out a full list of dates below.

Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall Tour Dates

09/09 MINNEAPOLIS, MN THE ARMORY

09/10 COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA WESTFAIR AMPHITHEATER

09/11 INDIANAPOLIS, IN TCU AMPHITHEATER

09/13 NEW YORK , NY CENTRAL PARK SUMMERSTAGE

09/15 BOSTON, MA LEADER BANK PAVILION

09/17 WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA THE BIG E

09/21 DETROIT, MI ARETHA FRANKLIN AMPHITHEATRE

09/22 CINCINNATI, OH THE ICON FESTIVAL STAGE AT SMALE PARK

09/24 ORLANDO, FL REBEL ROCK FESTIVAL

09/25 LOUISVILLE, KY LOUDER THAN LIFE

09/28 ST. LOUIS, MO ST. LOUIS MUSIC PARK

10/02 ROGERS, AK WALMART AMP

10/03 BONNER SPRINGS, KS PROVIDENCE MEDICAL CENTER AMP

10/05 MILWAUKEE, WI EAGLES BALLROOM

10/06 NASHVILLE, TN ASCEND AMPHITHEATER

10/09 SACRAMENTO, CA AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL

10/10 SAN FRANCISCO, CA THE WARFIELD

10/12 SPOKANE, WA SPOKANE PAVILION

10/13 TROUTDALE, OR MCMENAMINS EDGEFIELD

10/17 SALT LAKE CITY, UT THE COMPLEX

10/18 DENVER, CO RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

10/20 LOS ANGELES, CA THE SHRINE

10/21 PHOENIX, AZ MESA AMPHITHEATRE

10/24 DALLAS, TX THE PAVILION AT TOYOTA MUSIC FACTORY

10/27 CHARLOTTE, NC METRO CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE

10/28 RICHMOND, VA VIRGINIA CREDIT UNION LIVE!

10/30 PITTSBURGH, PA PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER

12/18 CLEVELAND, OH ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE

