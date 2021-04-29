Machine Gun Kelly Says He Wrote His New Song 'Love Race' In Five Minutes

Machine Gun Kelly might've just dropped the pop punk anthem of the summer, and it only took him five minutes to write.

On Thursday (April 29), the rapper-turned-rocker shared his latest single, "love race," which features Sleeping with Sirens' Kellin Quinn and MGK's go-to collaborator Travis Barker.

The song recounts a high school boy loves girl, girl loves someone else story as MGK sings “God was a girl/ The devil wore a t-shirt/ Love is a game and they/ Were kissing in the bleachers" before his vocals collide with Quinn's.

"i freestyled the verses on 'love race' whole song done in 5 minutes," he divulged on Twitter.

Listen to "love race" above.

Earlier this week, MGK announced a North American tour to support his chart-topping debut pop punk album Tickets to My Downfall. Check out a full list of dates here.

MGK's "Bloody Valentine" is nominated for the "Alternative Rock Song of the Year" iHeartRadio Music Award this year. The eighth annual awards show will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27th from 8:00-10:00 PM ET live (PT tape-delayed). The event will also be aired on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Photo: Getty Images