Man Washing Dishes Spots Burglary In Action In Capitol Hill

An eagle-eyed Washington man wasn't expecting to spot a burglary in progress while he was doing chores.

The incident went down Tuesday night (May 25) in Capitol Hill, a residential area in Seattle, according to KIRO 7. A man was washing dishes in his apartment until he reportedly saw someone prying open a neighbor's window with a knife.

The neighbor called 911 to report the burglary, but by the time police got there, the suspect already left the home, reporters said. Authorities said they stole two laptops, a pair of headphones, and some checks.

The neighbor, however, was able to provide a description of the suspect to officers. Police said they were able to find the 38-year-old man just a few blocks away. After searching his bag, officers reportedly found all the stolen items.

Reporters said the stolen property was returned to the owner, and the suspect was booked into King County jail.

