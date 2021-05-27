PHOTOS: 12-Pound Ball Of Ice Breaks Through Wisconsin Bedroom Ceiling

An Elk Mound family had a rude awakening Tuesday morning (May 25) when a 12.6-pound ball of ice crashed through their home.

According to WQOW 18, Ken Millermon, the homeowner, was grazed by the ball of ice when it plowed through their bedroom ceiling. “I would’ve probably been out, kicked the bucket [if it landed on me]. As soon as that came through, everything else was like dust of insulation. I couldn’t see," Millermon said.

The ball of ice caused a gaping hole and thousands of dollars in damage. “We’ve got a $1,000 deductible, which, I don’t know where we’re going to come up with that before it can get fixed, and there’s more than $1,000 of damage up there,” Millermon stated.