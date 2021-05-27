Silk Sonic Lead Serenade In Steamy 'Leave The Door Open' Performance
By Taylor Fields
May 28, 2021
Is there anything smoother than Silk Sonic? Not really. The duo, comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, took over the stage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards to perform their single "Leave The Door Open," and they did not disappoint!
Dressed to the nines in matching blue suit jackets with roses attached to the lapels, Silk Sonic began their song with Bruno at the piano for a stripped back version of the tune — they had the entire audience singing along at the top of their lungs (and who could blame them?!).
Then, things heated up very fast when they launched into the full version of the song as Bruno got up from the piano and moved around the stage with Anderson and their two backup singers. Eventually, Mars made his way to the edge of the stage where a few lucky ladies were sitting, and he serenaded them. The FOMO was real.
BRB passing away rn @silksonic#iHeartAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/SY6bHVCOV8— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) May 28, 2021
There is more to come from the duo as they've been working on their first album together, An Evening With Silk Sonic, which does not yet have a release date. The project also features Funkadelic bassist and funk star Bootsy Collins as the release's "special guest host."
An Evening With Silk Sonic will be the first new album from Bruno Mars in five years, since his 2016 album 24K Magic, and Anderson .Paak's 2019 album Ventura. Not many other details on the album are known yet, but back in March, following the release of "Leave The Door Open," H.E.R. shared a photo featuring Mars and .Paak, along with the duo's producer, captioning the picture, "Tried to audition to be in Silk Sonic. Idk if I made the cut," which led fans to speculate whether she might be featured on the Silk Sonic's forthcoming album.
.@BrunoMars and @AndersonPaak aka @SilkSonic delivered an ELECTRIC performance of "Leave The Door Open" at the #iHeartAwards2021! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Q4JsNxS00W— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) May 28, 2021
Photos: Getty Images for iHeartRadio