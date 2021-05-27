Silk Sonic Lead Serenade In Steamy 'Leave The Door Open' Performance

Is there anything smoother than Silk Sonic? Not really. The duo, comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, took over the stage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards to perform their single "Leave The Door Open," and they did not disappoint!

Dressed to the nines in matching blue suit jackets with roses attached to the lapels, Silk Sonic began their song with Bruno at the piano for a stripped back version of the tune — they had the entire audience singing along at the top of their lungs (and who could blame them?!).

Then, things heated up very fast when they launched into the full version of the song as Bruno got up from the piano and moved around the stage with Anderson and their two backup singers. Eventually, Mars made his way to the edge of the stage where a few lucky ladies were sitting, and he serenaded them. The FOMO was real.