These 3 Cities Are The Most Dangerous In Missouri

Missouri is home to three of the most dangerous cities in the U.S., and one of those cities was listed at number two on the list.

NeighborhoodScout released the Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. The report states that the research looked at cities with 25,000 or more people and based the rankings on the number of violent crimes, like murder and armed robbery, per 1,000 residents.

Detroit was listed as the most dangerous city for the second year in a row, and St. Louis was number two.

The Missouri city has been in the top 10 most dangerous cities since 2016.

Here are the three most dangerous cities in Missouri and how they ranked on the list:

No. 2: St. Louis, MO St. Louis has a violent crime rate of 19.5 per 1,000 residents and a 1 in 51 chance of being a victim.

No. 12: Springfield, MO Springfield has a violent crime rate of 15.3 per 1,000 residents and a 1 in 65 chance of being a victim.

No. 17: Kansas City, MO Kansas City has a violent crime rate of 14.3 per 1,000 residents and a 1 in 69 chance of being a victim.



These are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S.:

Detroit, MI St. Louis, MO Memphis, TN Baltimore, MD Monroe, LA Danville, IL Wilmington, DE Alexandria, LA Camden, NJ Scranton, PA

You can view the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images