These 5 Cities Are The Most Dangerous In Tennessee

A new research study ranked some of the most dangerous cities in the country, and several in Tennessee made the cut. One city even cracked the Top 10.

NeighborhoodScout recently released its ranking of the Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. in 2021. The site compared cities with at least 25,000 residents and based the rankings on the number of violent crimes — like murder, aggravated assault, and more — per 1,000 residents.

Here are the five most dangerous cities in Tennessee, and their overall ranking:

No. 3: Memphis

No. 42: Nashville

No. 48: Chattanooga

No. 56: Cleveland

No. 63: Jackson

While most of the Tennessee cities on the list ranked somewhere near the middle, Memphis is the third most dangerous city in the country, according to the study. With a violent crime rate of 19.0 per 1,000 residents, the chances of being a victim in Memphis is around 1 in 52. Nashville, the next city on the list, has a rate of 11.1 per 1,000 residents with a 1 in 90 chance of being a victim.

These cities are considered the top 10 most dangerous in the country:

Detroit, Michigan St. Louis, Missouri Memphis, Tennessee Baltimore, Maryland Monroe, Louisiana Danville, Illinois Wilmington, Delaware Alexandria, Louisiana Camden, New Jersey Scranton, Pennsylvania

Check out the full list of America's most dangerous cities here.

Photo: Getty Images