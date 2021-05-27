These 6 Cities Are The Most Dangerous In Texas

Texas is home six of the most dangerous cities in the country.

NeighborhoodScout revealed the Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. in 2021. The data hub examined cities with at least 25,000 residents, and based on the number of violent crimes, like murder, rape, armed robbery, and aggravated assault, per 1,000 residents.

Research showed that Detroit, Michigan, remained in the No. 1 spot on the list, hanging onto its title as the most violent city in America for the second year in a row. Some “newcomers” to the Top 100 include Spartanburg, SC, and Dallas, TX.

Here are the Texas cities that made the list, and how they rank, according to NeighborhoodScout:

No. 43: Houston

No. 45: Odessa

No. 49: Beaumont

No. 57: Lubbock

No. 89: Dallas

No. 92: Corpus Christi

These are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S.:

Detroit, MI St. Louis, MO Memphis, TN Baltimore, MD Monroe, LA Danville, IL Wilmington, DE Alexandria, LA Camden, NJ Scranton, PA



See the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images