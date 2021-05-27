This Utah Wildflower Causes Burns, Blisters, And Blindness

One Utah wildflower, though beautiful to look at, can cause a boatload of problems for anyone who touches it.

ABC 4 reported that the plant can be seen growing all along the Wasatch Front.

It's called myrtle spurge. It has blue-green leaves with bright yellow flowers. According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the plant used to be sold as a ground cover because it thrives in Utah's climate.

Since then, it has spread all across the foothills and mountains, proving to be a nuisance to wildlife.

If the weed is touched, it can cause blisters, burns, and even blindness. According to the Division of Wildlife Resources, it is especially dangerous to pets and children.

East Idaho News wrote on Twitter:

"If ingested, myrtlespurge sap can cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. It can also cause blindness if it reaches peoples’ eyes. Do you know how to spot myrtlespurge?"