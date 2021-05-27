Feedback

This Utah Wildflower Causes Burns, Blisters, And Blindness

By Ginny Reese

May 28, 2021

Euphorbia myrsinites flowers. bagnoli della rosandra. Italy

One Utah wildflower, though beautiful to look at, can cause a boatload of problems for anyone who touches it.

ABC 4 reported that the plant can be seen growing all along the Wasatch Front.

It's called myrtle spurge. It has blue-green leaves with bright yellow flowers. According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the plant used to be sold as a ground cover because it thrives in Utah's climate.

Since then, it has spread all across the foothills and mountains, proving to be a nuisance to wildlife.

If the weed is touched, it can cause blisters, burns, and even blindness. According to the Division of Wildlife Resources, it is especially dangerous to pets and children.

East Idaho News wrote on Twitter:

"If ingested, myrtlespurge sap can cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. It can also cause blindness if it reaches peoples’ eyes. Do you know how to spot myrtlespurge?"

The Division of Wildlife Resources has hired contractors to remove all of the weeds on about 50 acres of Salt Lake County as well as Salt Lake City Parks property near Parley's Canyon.

The Division of Wildlife Resources shared before and after photos of the weed removal.

Photo: Getty Images

