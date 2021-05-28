Here's How Pittsburgh Neighborhood Fought 20-Year Speeding Issue

A local Pittsburgh neighborhood took a speeding issue that's lasted 20 years into its own hands recently.

WPXI reports residents on Jacksonia Street in the North Side ordered a speed bump on Amazon and hammered the stakes into the asphalt themselves.

“People fly through it; 50-60 even higher speeds than that,” said resident Rebecca Tardy-Brown via WPXI.

The neighbors say drivers blow through stop signs and two children have been struck by vehicles during the last decade.

"We had a young lady who, she's approximately 5 years old. She was coming out into the street to cross and she got hit by a car. We have a student who lives further down on the street who was seriously injured by getting hit by a car," Tardy-Brown said