Here's How Pittsburgh Neighborhood Fought 20-Year Speeding Issue
By Jason Hall
May 28, 2021
A local Pittsburgh neighborhood took a speeding issue that's lasted 20 years into its own hands recently.
WPXI reports residents on Jacksonia Street in the North Side ordered a speed bump on Amazon and hammered the stakes into the asphalt themselves.
“People fly through it; 50-60 even higher speeds than that,” said resident Rebecca Tardy-Brown via WPXI.
The neighbors say drivers blow through stop signs and two children have been struck by vehicles during the last decade.
"We had a young lady who, she's approximately 5 years old. She was coming out into the street to cross and she got hit by a car. We have a student who lives further down on the street who was seriously injured by getting hit by a car," Tardy-Brown said
"We have a bunch of children on this street, it's crazy. It's very very dangerous," another neighbor added.
Residents hope they'll be allowed to keep the speed bump in place, but if the city rules that it has to come out, neighbors hope they can at least put a replacement in for them.
WPXI reached out to the city regarding the speed bump and a spokesperson for Mayor Bill Peduto's office said they are investigating the issue and will contact the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure.
Photo: Getty Images