Las Vegas Couple Warns Residents Of Kidnap Scam After Terrifying Experience

One Las Vegas couple is warning the public of a scam that they endured.

Fox 5 KVVU reported that Linda Rodriguez and Anne Goldstone were scammed out of $1,700.

Lisa said that she received a call while she was sleeping. Her wife was unexpectedly called into work that Saturday night so she wasn't at home. When she answered, a man was on the other line.

She said, "He started to yell at me. He goes, listen. He goes, are you going to help me or not? Are you going to help me or not? He said your wife has witnessed something that she shouldn’t have witnessed. He added we are drug dealers and your wife got involved in something she shouldn’t have been involved in. So, are you going to help us or not."

She didn't hang up the phone because the scammers knew her wife's name and even "put her on the phone where Rodriguez heard her sobbing and asking for help," said Fox 5.

Lisa said, "I don’t know how they did it, but it sounded exactly like her."

Lisa said that she drove around town all night getting money from banks and sending money through Walmart. She said that the scammers stayed on the phone with her and told her they would kill her wife if she didn't cooperate.

Anne realized that Lisa had fallen for a scam after she saw that she had been on the phone with an international number. Lisa wouldn't answer Anne's calls or calls from other family members. That's when Anne put a hold on their bank account.

The scammers told Lisa to go to family members to get money. She said she went to her sister-in-law's house.

Lisa sad, "My sister in law says hang up the phone, Lisa. I hang up the phone and I drop to the ground and I was unbearably out of it for a good 20 minutes. I was just laying on her floor screaming and sobbing. I hung up but they called back. When I saw the number I just, it’s kind of like seeing a rapist, I just threw it. I was ready to vomit."

Police got involved and the couple filed a report. Unfortunately, they don't think there is any way to get their money back and they hope their story can save someone else.

Photo: Getty Images