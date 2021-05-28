Longtime LSU Baseball Coach Retiring After 15 Seasons

Longtime LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri is retiring after 15 seasons.

Mainieri made the announcement on Friday (May 28) but said he would still coach the Tigers if they reach the 2021 NCAA Tournament, WWL reports.

"I have been the luckiest guy in the world to have lived out a childhood dream of becoming a college baseball coach," said Mainieri. "I've worked at four wonderful institutions, and it's been the honor of my life to have served as the head coach at LSU for 15 years."

He continued, "To have carried the torch of a program built by Skip Bertman, the greatest college baseball coach of all time, has been a tremendous privilege. It has always been my unwavering goal to sustain the excellence that was created here."