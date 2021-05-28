Feedback

Longtime LSU Baseball Coach Retiring After 15 Seasons

By Sarah Tate

May 28, 2021

Longtime LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri is retiring after 15 seasons.

Mainieri made the announcement on Friday (May 28) but said he would still coach the Tigers if they reach the 2021 NCAA Tournament, WWL reports.

"I have been the luckiest guy in the world to have lived out a childhood dream of becoming a college baseball coach," said Mainieri. "I've worked at four wonderful institutions, and it's been the honor of my life to have served as the head coach at LSU for 15 years."

He continued, "To have carried the torch of a program built by Skip Bertman, the greatest college baseball coach of all time, has been a tremendous privilege. It has always been my unwavering goal to sustain the excellence that was created here."

During his expansive career, Mainieri has gone 1,501-774-8 through six seasons at St. Thomas, six at Air Force, 12 at Notre Dame, and 15 at LSU. According to the school, he is No. 7 all-time in career wins for NCAA Division I Baseball coaches.

"Paul Mainieri has made an immeasurable impact not only at LSU, but across college baseball," said Director of Athletics Scott Woodward. "Every day he has taken the field, he has honored the game he loves with his class, his character, and his commitment to excellence. We are forever grateful for the championships he has won, the student athletes he has inspired, and memories he has gifted our fans over 15 seasons."

Photo: Getty Images

