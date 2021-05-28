Man Said He Felt 'Entitled' To Steal Vehicle During Test Drive In Beaverton

A man is facing prison time for stealing a vehicle from a Beaverton car dealership during a test drive, according to KPTV.

Jermel Arcilicia Taylor was sentenced to 70 months in prison after a judge found him guilty of second-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Wednesday (May 26).

On February 26, Taylor and another man dropped by the car dealership and requested a test drive, according to court documents. The defendant was driving with a salesman but eventually told them he had a gun and was taking the car, reporters learned.

Taylor and the unidentified man drove off with the vehicle, and the salesman called Beaverton police. Officers found the stolen car soon after the incident downtown and arrested Taylor. He also told authorities he dropped off his partner along the way. Taylor also admitted to the crime but denied threatening the salesman.

"He said he felt entitled to take the vehicle because other dealerships had previously denied him financing," KPTV wrote. "He also told authorities that he planned to commit similar crimes again until he was given what he wanted."

Police learned that the duo displayed threatening behavior to other dealerships when they were denied financing. They also identified the second suspect, reporters said.

Taylor will serve his sentence at the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office