Michigan Man Wins $25,000 For Life Playing Lottery Game

A Grand Rapids man has won $25,000 yearly for life after playing Michigan Lottery's Lucky For Life game.

According to FOX 17, 44-year-old Adam Warner buys a Lucky For Life ticket online every Thursday, and his persistence finally paid off. On April 8, Warner's ticket matched all five white balls drawn and won the big prize.

“When I logged in the morning after the drawing and saw the prize notification, I couldn’t help but stare at the screen for a few minutes, amazed. I called my boss right away and took the day off to celebrate," Warner said.

Warner decided to pick the one-time lump-sum payment of $390,000 instead of receiving annual payments of $25,000 for the next 20 years.

He says he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and save the rest of it.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotterys, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $253 million. The numbers will be pulled on Saturday, May 29, at 7:59 p.m.

The Lotto 47 drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $10.55 million and will be held Saturday, May 29, at 4:29 p.m.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.

Photo: Getty Images