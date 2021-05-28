These 5 Cities Are The Most Dangerous In New England

Five New England cities are among the most dangerous nationwide, according to a new study.

Neighborhood Scout ranked the 100 most dangerous cities in America, which included three Massachusetts cities: Springfield, Holyoke and Fall River; and two Connecticut cities: New Haven and Hartford.

The study considered cities with 25,000 or more residents based on the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents including murder, rape, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

The data used in the study is based on the number of violent crimes reported to have occurred in each city and the population of each city.

Detroit, Michigan ranked as the most dangerous city while Wheeling, West Virginia was the 100th most dangerous city.

Here is the full list of the "2021 Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S.," per Neighborhood Scout:

Detroit, MI St. Louis, MO Memphis, TN Baltimore, MD Monroe, LA Danville, IL Wilmington, DE Alexandria, LA Camden, NJ Scranton, PA Pine Bluff, AR Springfield, MO Little Rock, AR Saginaw, MI San Bernardino, CA Cleveland, OH Kansas City, MO Stockton, CA Canton, OH Chester, PA Albuquerque, NM Flint, MI Milwaukee, WI South Bend, IN Pontiac, MI Oakland, CA Kalamazoo, MI Anchorage, AK Spartanburg, SC Myrtle Beach, SC Rockford, IL Jackson, MI Florence, SC New Orleans, LA Compton, CA Newburg, NY Daytona Beach, FL Trenton, NJ Battle Creek, MI Wichita, KS Lansing, MI Nashville, TN Houston, TX Albany, GA Odessa, TX Muskogee, OK Lake Worth, FL Chattanooga, TN Beaumont, TX Paragould, AR Sumter, SC Washington, DC Peoria, IL East St. Louis, IL Alton, IL Cleveland, TN Lubbock, TX Buffalo, NY Homestead, FL Tulsa, OK Riviera Beach, FL Fort Smith, AR Jackson, TN Miami Beach, FL North Charleston, SC Dayton, OH Jacksonville, AR Portsmouth, VA Toledo, OH Minneapolis, MN Baton Rouge, LA Salisbury, MD Chicago, IL Richmond, CA Monroe, NC Champaign, IL Lawton, OK Niagara Falls, NY Lauderdale Lakes, FL Springfield, MA Kankakee, IL Akron, OH Juneau, AK Harrisburg, PA New Haven, CT Dover, DE Desert Hot Springs, CA Muskegon, MI Dallas, TX North Las Vegas, NV Fayetteville, NC Corpus Christi, TX Bay City, MI Holyoke, MA Lancaster, CA Fall River, MA Hartford, CT Carbondale, IL Atlantic City, NJ Wheeling, WV

Photo: Getty Images