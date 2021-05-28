VIDEO: Michigan Hotel Employee Fired After He Calls Guest 'Idiot'

A Michigan woman had an angry encounter with a Mackinaw City hotel employee that resulted in her being called an "idiot" and kicked out of the hotel.

According to WDIV 4, last month, Jennifer Biela, her friend, and their five children checked into the Crown Choice Inn & Suites on April 9 for a one-night stay.

Around 11 p.m., Biela's son heard water running, and they noticed the toilet had overflowed. Biela went downstairs to notify the hotel staff, but no one was at the front desk, so she went to the adjoining property.

She told WDIV 4 that the man behind the desk was extremely rude to her, so she took out her phone to record the conversation.

In the video, the man can be heard telling Biela that she was "causing damages" then calling her an "idiot" and a "dumb democrat."