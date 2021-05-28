VIDEO: Michigan Hotel Employee Fired After He Calls Guest 'Idiot'
By Hannah DeRuyter
May 28, 2021
A Michigan woman had an angry encounter with a Mackinaw City hotel employee that resulted in her being called an "idiot" and kicked out of the hotel.
According to WDIV 4, last month, Jennifer Biela, her friend, and their five children checked into the Crown Choice Inn & Suites on April 9 for a one-night stay.
Around 11 p.m., Biela's son heard water running, and they noticed the toilet had overflowed. Biela went downstairs to notify the hotel staff, but no one was at the front desk, so she went to the adjoining property.
She told WDIV 4 that the man behind the desk was extremely rude to her, so she took out her phone to record the conversation.
In the video, the man can be heard telling Biela that she was "causing damages" then calling her an "idiot" and a "dumb democrat."
After the rude encounter, the man told Biela to pack up and leave the hotel. He called the police, and when they arrived, they said they saw no sign of malicious intent by Biela but told her to leave anyway since the hotel wanted them gone.
Biela and her family drove 60 miles to Gaylord at 2:30 a.m. to find another hotel for the night.
The hotel owner, Joe Lieghio, told WDIV 4, “I want them to know we’re very sorry for what happened. My family in no way agrees with anything that was said or how they were treated.”
The hotel is family-owned, and the man in the video is cousins with the owner. Lieghio says that his cousin has been fired.
