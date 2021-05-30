Ariana Grande Fans Notice Major Change In Her Appearance In Recent Photos

Did Ariana Grande have some of her tattoos removed for her wedding day?

This is what fans have been theorizing after looking back through her recent photos, which seem to show some of her body ink missing along the area of her left arm and shoulder.

As Page Six detailed: “Two large butterflies near her shoulder were MIA, as were her tattoos of the Pokémon character Eevee, ‘Spirited Away’ heroine Chihiro and the Japanese letters for ‘let’s sing.’”

Eagle-eyed Arianators took to Twitter with photos of Grande with those tattoos in the past and compared them to recent, present-day snapshots from the singer's May 15 wedding with Dalton Gomez,and more recently, at Thursday's (May 27) 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she took the stage to perform “Save Your Tears” with The Weeknd.