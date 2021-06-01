Coachella Announces Spring 2022 Festival Dates
By Lindsey Smith
June 1, 2021
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is officially back on for next spring!
While fans won't get to frolic in the California desert this spring (or last), you can officially mark your calendars for April 2022.
The legendary festival announced its return on social media on Tuesday (June 1) after teasing the announcement on Memorial Day.
The festival will run on the weekends of April 15-17 and 22-24 next year. Fans who have held onto tickets since last year will automatically be granted access to the 2022 dates and will be mailed new wristbands.
It's wild to think but Coachella hasn't happened since the spring of 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 show was moved from April to October before being canceled for the first time in the festival's history.
Coachella 2021 was postponed, later rescheduled, then canceled again due to the ongoing pandemic. But it looks like we're in the clear for next year.
While a lineup is still TBD, Coachella 2020 was slated to have headlining sets by Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine, and Travis Scott, and performances from Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, and more. Given the ever-changing popularity of artists, it's unclear who will appear at the 2022 dates.
For superfans of the festival who don't care which acts are performing, advance sales of tickets start this Friday (June 4). Fans can register on Coachella's website here.
Prices for festival passes are below. There are also a plethora of major VIP experiences if you wanna go all out — including the air-conditioned "Safari Camping” package for $7,500-$9,500.
General Admission
$449 + Fees - Tier 1
$474 + Fees - Tier 2
$499 + Fees - Tier 3
General Admission + Shuttle
$533 + Fees
VIP
$929 + Fees - Tier 1
$999 + Fees - Tier 2
$1,049 + Fees - Tier 3
Photo: Getty Images