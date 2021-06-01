Coachella Announces Spring 2022 Festival Dates

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is officially back on for next spring!

While fans won't get to frolic in the California desert this spring (or last), you can officially mark your calendars for April 2022.

The legendary festival announced its return on social media on Tuesday (June 1) after teasing the announcement on Memorial Day.

The festival will run on the weekends of April 15-17 and 22-24 next year. Fans who have held onto tickets since last year will automatically be granted access to the 2022 dates and will be mailed new wristbands.

It's wild to think but Coachella hasn't happened since the spring of 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 show was moved from April to October before being canceled for the first time in the festival's history.

Coachella 2021 was postponed, later rescheduled, then canceled again due to the ongoing pandemic. But it looks like we're in the clear for next year.