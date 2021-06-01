Drake Flaunts His Six-Pack Abs In Shirtless Selfie
By Peyton Blakemore
Drake is already putting his Summer body on display!
On Sunday (May 31), the Canadian rapper, who's been rehabbing his injured knee for the past few months, flaunted his six-pack by posting a shirtless mirror selfie that showed himself at the gym.
Posing next to a punching bag, Drake flexed his biceps and abs as he wore only black gym shorts.
As fans know, Drake has been on a fitness kick since he injured his knee late last year. In April, Drizzy showed off his fitness progress by posting a shirtless video of himself and his crew putting in work at his home gym.
In the video, which was shared on Drake's Instagram Story, the "What's Next" rapper is shown flexing his abs and arm muscles as his friend hypes him up, saying "Yo, yo, slow down, dog!" The camera then turns to Drake's friends, who were in the middle of their workout.
When Drake's not breaking the Internet with his abs, he's doing so with rumors about his relationship status.
Last week, the "What's Next" rapper sent the Internet into a frenzy when a photo of him with his stylist Luisa Duran surfaced online.
In the picture, Drake is shown standing behind Luisa with his hands placed on her waist. Given the pose, many, especially those on Twitter, were quick to speculate about the status of the two's relationship — some claiming it was more than a business one.
However, the online chatter appears to be just that — nothing but speculation — as Hollywood Life reported that Luisa is a stylist and freelance makeup artist who has worked with Drake for years. Not to mention, Luisa doesn't appear to have romantic feelings for Drake as she referred to him as a "brother" in a recent post.
Photo: Getty Images/@ChampagnePapi Instagram