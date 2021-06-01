Drake Flaunts His Six-Pack Abs In Shirtless Selfie

Drake is already putting his Summer body on display!

On Sunday (May 31), the Canadian rapper, who's been rehabbing his injured knee for the past few months, flaunted his six-pack by posting a shirtless mirror selfie that showed himself at the gym.

Posing next to a punching bag, Drake flexed his biceps and abs as he wore only black gym shorts.

As fans know, Drake has been on a fitness kick since he injured his knee late last year. In April, Drizzy showed off his fitness progress by posting a shirtless video of himself and his crew putting in work at his home gym.

In the video, which was shared on Drake's Instagram Story, the "What's Next" rapper is shown flexing his abs and arm muscles as his friend hypes him up, saying "Yo, yo, slow down, dog!" The camera then turns to Drake's friends, who were in the middle of their workout.