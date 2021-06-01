Jimmie Allen & Wife Alexis Gale Look Stunning In Wedding Photos

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale gave fans a special look inside their romantic wedding.

On Sunday (May 30), the “Best Shot” country crooner and his wife shared photos from the couple’s intimate, close-knit wedding ceremony last week.

"My Forever 🖤 I love you @lexmarieallen," Allen, who wore a custom pink and black Kaleb B Carter suit on their special day, captioned a beautiful picture of him caressing his bride, who donned a cream white dress featuring a flowing train designed by Irini's Originals.

“Mr & Mrs Allen 🖤" Allen wrote with another picture of the pair posing together on a candle-lit staircase.

The “Make Me Want To” musician tied the knot with his nurse fiancé last Thursday (May 27) in the company of their closest family and friends, which included famous guests like Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich, and Chuck Wicks.

Per these new snapshots, below, it appears the couple chose The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, as the destination for their wedding.

As fans know, Allen popped the question to his longtime love at Disney World in July 2019. The stars, who welcomed their first child, daughter Naomi Bettie, in March 2020, had originally planned to wed last year but were forced to push back their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

See Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale's wedding photos below: