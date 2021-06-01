Kentucky Family Hosts Tailgate Outside Hospital For New Mom

A new mom in Lexington had her own cheering section when she gave birth over the Memorial Day weekend.

Heather Sparks had her first baby at CHI Saint Joseph East Hospital on Monday. Because of COVID-19 protocol, only Spark's husband and one other family member could be in the hospital with her.

Sparks' family still wanted to show their support so they organized a tailgate outside of the hospital.

“I said you know what I’m not going to miss my nephew being born. We’re going to be right outside. We’re going ahead and throw a tailgate party together and get everybody on out here," Sparks' older sister Barbara Conkright told WTVQ.

Conkright and a dozen other family members started the party around 5:30 a.m. They were ready with plenty of snacks, games, and energy to cheer on Sparks a few floors under her delivery room window. They even played Salt-N-Pepa's "Push It" to motivate the new mom.

"When we do things, we do it big. Do it big or go home," Conkright told LEX18.

The tailgate kept going until 3 p.m. when Bryson Sparks was born. The family got to see the newborn when dad Brandon Sparks held the near the hospital window.