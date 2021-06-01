Kevin Garnett Criticizes Kyrie Irving Stomping On Celtics' 'Lucky' Logo

Recent Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and former Boston Celtics forward Kevin Garnett is was critical of Kyrie Irving's actions in Game 4 of the ongoing NBA Playoffs series between the Nets and Celtics.

Irving was seen stomping on the Celtics' logo at midcourt after the Nets' 141-126 win at TD Garden on Sunday (May 31) night, which Garnett, who played for Boston from 2008-13, viewed as disrespectful.

“So nobody gonna say anything about Kyrie stomping ‘Lucky?’ We just gonna act like we didn’t see that going on,”Garnett posted in an Instagram story. “You can’t do that. That’s not coo on no level .. All of us need to be better frfr (for real for real). I’m just sayin…”

The incident resulted in a fan throwing a bottle at Irving as he walked off the court, which led to the man being arrested and banned from TD Garden.

Prior to Games 3 and 4 in Boston, Irving, who spent two seasons with the Celtics before joining the Nets in 2019, said he hoped his current team will "keep it strictly basketball" during their road matchups against his former team, implying the possibility of being the target of racism by Boston fans.

"I am just looking forward to competing with my teammates and hopefully, we can just keep it strictly basketball; there's no belligerence or racism going on -- subtle racism," Irving said ahead of Game 3 via ESPN. "People yelling s--- from the crowd, but even if it is, it's part of the nature of the game and we're just going to focus on what we can control."