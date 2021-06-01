Feedback

Man Accused Stabbing His Parents To Death In Pierce County

By Zuri Anderson

June 1, 2021

A 29-year-old man was taken into custody after authorities found his parents slain in Pierce County, according to KOMO. The victims are his parents, officials said.

The shocking incident went down on 171st Avenue Court East near Sumner. A neighbor told investigators he saw the suspect stabbing his father in the street just before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday (May 30). He then called 911, grabbed his gun, and held the man at gunpoint, officials said.

That's when the suspect broke away and bolted into his parents' house. Moments later, the scream of the man's mother erupted from inside the home, the neighbor recalled.

“The suspect came up the side of the house. [Deputies] took him into custody with no issues. But then when they went and checked the house, they found the mom deceased inside," Sgt. Darren Moss, the Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman, said. He also described the scene as "gruesome."

“It’s outside the home,” he said. “It’s inside the home. It’s in the street.”

The suspect is being held at the Pierce County Jail while the investigation is underway. Reporters also learned he had minor infractions around the area. Back in 2017, he was jailed on a charge of fourth-degree assault, but nothing about his past would've predicted what reportedly happened in this neighborhood.

“It’s really unexpected for this neighborhood,” Autumn Rizzo told reporters, a resident in the area. “We’re so quiet.”

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Man Accused Stabbing His Parents To Death In Pierce County

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.