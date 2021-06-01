Man Accused Stabbing His Parents To Death In Pierce County
By Zuri Anderson
June 1, 2021
A 29-year-old man was taken into custody after authorities found his parents slain in Pierce County, according to KOMO. The victims are his parents, officials said.
The shocking incident went down on 171st Avenue Court East near Sumner. A neighbor told investigators he saw the suspect stabbing his father in the street just before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday (May 30). He then called 911, grabbed his gun, and held the man at gunpoint, officials said.
That's when the suspect broke away and bolted into his parents' house. Moments later, the scream of the man's mother erupted from inside the home, the neighbor recalled.
Detectives on Scene at a double homicide in Bonney Lake off of Hwy 410. A 29 year old male suspect has been taken into custody for stabbing both of his parents. His mother has been pronounced dead at the scene and his father was taken to the hospital but also passed away. pic.twitter.com/30LfvJ6tbc— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) May 30, 2021
“The suspect came up the side of the house. [Deputies] took him into custody with no issues. But then when they went and checked the house, they found the mom deceased inside," Sgt. Darren Moss, the Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman, said. He also described the scene as "gruesome."
“It’s outside the home,” he said. “It’s inside the home. It’s in the street.”
The suspect is being held at the Pierce County Jail while the investigation is underway. Reporters also learned he had minor infractions around the area. Back in 2017, he was jailed on a charge of fourth-degree assault, but nothing about his past would've predicted what reportedly happened in this neighborhood.
“It’s really unexpected for this neighborhood,” Autumn Rizzo told reporters, a resident in the area. “We’re so quiet.”
Photo: Getty Images