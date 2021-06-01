Man Accused Stabbing His Parents To Death In Pierce County

A 29-year-old man was taken into custody after authorities found his parents slain in Pierce County, according to KOMO. The victims are his parents, officials said.

The shocking incident went down on 171st Avenue Court East near Sumner. A neighbor told investigators he saw the suspect stabbing his father in the street just before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday (May 30). He then called 911, grabbed his gun, and held the man at gunpoint, officials said.

That's when the suspect broke away and bolted into his parents' house. Moments later, the scream of the man's mother erupted from inside the home, the neighbor recalled.