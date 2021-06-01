Man Hit In The Head With Baseball Bat During Fight At Las Vegas Gas Station

A man was hit in the head with a baseball bat during an altercation at a Las Vegas gas station, reported News 3 Las Vegas. The incident happened on Monday at around 1:25 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene at a gas station located at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Bonanza Road. They received reported of a large fight that involved several individuals, reported Lt. Brian Boxler with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

There was also a crash between a truck and a Mercedes Benz that happened near the car wash. Police later found out the cause of the incident.

During an investigation, officers found out that one of the people involved in the altercation was hit across the head with a baseball bat. That individual got into the Mercedes Benz and tried to drive away. However, the car hit a pickup truck in the parking lot, explained Lt. Boxler.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he learned that his injuries were minor.

The person who hit the man with a baseball bat got away before police arrived at the scene.

Police are still investigating the details of the fight, including all those who were involved.

Photo: Getty Images