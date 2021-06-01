Oklahoma Aquarium Is Giving Away A Chance To Swim With Sharks

The Oklahoma Aquarium is searching for two people brave enough to take a swim with bull sharks.

It's part of an annual contest the aquarium does to promote Sharklahoma, which is a month-long celebration in July of all things shark. Even though Oklahoma is a landlocked state, the aquarium in Jenks does have one of the largest collections of bull sharks in the world.

The aquarium will select two people to take the dive, one from Oklahoma and another person from one of the other 47 contiguous United States. The catch is that the contest is only open to certified divers, who will be joined by an aquarium employee for the dive. The two winners will have to wear a 40-pound, $6,000 chain mail dive suit just in case the sharks want to go in for a nibble.

Bull sharks are considered one of the most dangerous types of sharks in the world because they have the strongest bite force of any shark species, according to the aquarium. Shark bites of any kind of incredibly rare, but the underwater creature will bite humans out of curiosity instead of hunger.

Eligible divers can enter at the Oklahoma Aquarium website until June 30.

Photo: Getty Images