Some More Music Superstars Announce Shows In Las Vegas This Year
By Ginny Reese
June 1, 2021
Two more big names in music have announced shows on the Las Vegas Strip for later this year, reported News 3 Las Vegas.
Keith Urban announced that he will take the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for five shows in September.
Urban announced on Twitter that the shows will be on the following dates:
- Friday, September 17th
- Saturday, September 18th
- Wednesday, September 22nd
- Friday, September 24th
- Saturday, September 25th
Tickets go on salt on June 7th.
LIVE IN LAS VEGAS 💥 SEPTEMBER 2021— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) June 1, 2021
Tickets on sale June 7: https://t.co/E4PaHvw0JT
Friday, Sept. 17th
Saturday, Sept. 18th
Wednesday, Sept. 22nd
Friday, Sept. 24th
Saturday, Sept. 25th
Phoenix Club presale begins tomorrow June 2nd at 10a PT: https://t.co/BmhCOQDX2B
Adam Lambert will also be performing in Vegas at The Venetian.
Lambert's shows are set for October. Here are the dates of his performances:
- Friday, October 22nd
- Saturday, October 23rd
- Wednesday, October 27th
- Friday, October 29th
- Saturday, October 30th
Lambert wrote on Twitter:
"Sooo excited to announce I’ll be performing a five show limited engagement at the Venetian Theatre in Vegas this October! Tickets on sale this Friday, June 4 at 10am PT."
Sooo excited to announce I'll be performing a five show limited engagement at the Venetian Theatre in Vegas this October! Tickets on sale this Friday, June 4 at 10am PT.— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) June 1, 2021
🎙⚡️
Fan club presale this Wednesday, June 2nd at 10am PT:https://t.co/GL3JG5Y0pC
Tickets for Adam Lambert's shows go on sale on Friday, June 4th.
There are currently no longer any COVID-19 capacity restrictions for shows in Las Vegas.
Photo: Getty Images