Some More Music Superstars Announce Shows In Las Vegas This Year

By Ginny Reese

June 1, 2021

Two more big names in music have announced shows on the Las Vegas Strip for later this year, reported News 3 Las Vegas.

Keith Urban announced that he will take the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for five shows in September.

Urban announced on Twitter that the shows will be on the following dates:

  • Friday, September 17th
  • Saturday, September 18th
  • Wednesday, September 22nd
  • Friday, September 24th
  • Saturday, September 25th

Tickets go on salt on June 7th.

Adam Lambert will also be performing in Vegas at The Venetian.

Lambert's shows are set for October. Here are the dates of his performances:

  • Friday, October 22nd
  • Saturday, October 23rd
  • Wednesday, October 27th
  • Friday, October 29th
  • Saturday, October 30th

Lambert wrote on Twitter:

"Sooo excited to announce I’ll be performing a five show limited engagement at the Venetian Theatre in Vegas this October! Tickets on sale this Friday, June 4 at 10am PT."

Tickets for Adam Lambert's shows go on sale on Friday, June 4th.

There are currently no longer any COVID-19 capacity restrictions for shows in Las Vegas.

