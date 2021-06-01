Some More Music Superstars Announce Shows In Las Vegas This Year

Two more big names in music have announced shows on the Las Vegas Strip for later this year, reported News 3 Las Vegas.

Keith Urban announced that he will take the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for five shows in September.

Urban announced on Twitter that the shows will be on the following dates:

Friday, September 17th

Saturday, September 18th

Wednesday, September 22nd

Friday, September 24th

Saturday, September 25th

Tickets go on salt on June 7th.