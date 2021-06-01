This Is The Best Place To Get Sushi In Georgia

When it comes to sushi restaurants, customers have tons of options.

But some are even better than others, and that’s why Eat This, Not That mapped out the best sushi joints in every state.

Here’s how they did it:

“We scoured reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our own dining around the country to put together a definitive list of the best sushi across the United States. And if you get inspired to cook something yourself at home, try out any of these 100 Easiest Recipes You Can Make.”

Eat This, Not That also notes that the restaurants are open or offering takeout as of publication on Monday (May 31), but recommends checking with the restaurant for updated info.

So, where’s the best place to get sushi in Georgia?

Tomo Japanese Restaurant.

Here’s what Eat This, Not That said about the Atlanta restaurant:

“You'll be hard-pressed to find better sushi in Georgia than this sophisticated Buckhead spot, which is the brainchild of Nobu trained, Tokyo-born Tomo Naito. Locals rave about the freshness of the fish and the creative cooked dishes like the tempura squid rings.”

See the full list of best sushi restaurants in the U.S. here.

Photo: Getty Images