This Is The Best Place To Get Sushi In Illinois

When it comes to sushi restaurants, customers have tons of options.

But some are even better than others, and that’s why Eat This, Not That mapped out the best sushi joints in every state.

Here’s how they did it:

“We scoured reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our own dining around the country to put together a definitive list of the best sushi across the United States. And if you get inspired to cook something yourself at home, try out any of these 100 Easiest Recipes You Can Make.”

Eat This, Not That also notes that the restaurants are open or offering takeout as of publication on Monday (May 31), but recommends checking with the restaurant for updated info.

So, where’s the best place to get sushi in Illinois?

Arami.

Here’s what Eat This, Not That said about the Chicago restaurant:

“This urban tuckaway with soaring ceilings and skylights impresses from the moment you walk in, and the unique bites focusing on seasonality will equally impress. Try special maki like zuke sake madai (marinated salmon, sea bream, takuan, ginger tare, and radish) and spicy tako ebi (spicy octopus, green pepper, shrimp, wasabi mayo, and tobiko).”

See the full list of best sushi restaurants in the U.S. here.