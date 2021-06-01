This Is The Best Place To Get Sushi In Ohio

When it comes to sushi restaurants, customers have tons of options.

But some are even better than others, and that’s why Eat This, Not That mapped out the best sushi joints in every state.

Here’s how they did it:

“We scoured reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our own dining around the country to put together a definitive list of the best sushi across the United States. And if you get inspired to cook something yourself at home, try out any of these 100 Easiest Recipes You Can Make.”

Eat This, Not That also notes that the restaurants are open or offering takeout as of publication on Monday (May 31). They recommend checking with the restaurant's website or social media accounts for any updated info.

So, where’s the best place to get sushi in Ohio?

Ginko Restaurant.

Here’s what Eat This, Not That said about the Cleveland restaurant:

“There's no perch on the menu at chef and owner Dante Boccuzzi's Ginko, which feels like a vibrant spot straight out of NYC or Tokyo. Try the five-course tasting menu, shabu-shabu, nigiri, specialty rolls, and more.”

See the full list of best sushi restaurants in the U.S. here.

Photo: Getty Images