Utah Couple Shares Story Of What It's Like Surviving A Plane Crash

A couple from Draper shared their story of what it was like surviving a plane crash.

KSL reported that the couple's small plane crashed just feet before making it to the runway.

Todd and Heidi Eldredge are suffering broken backs from the plane crash that happened in Bear Lake County on Saturday, but they are both feeling very lucky to be alive.

Todd spoke with KSL-TV and recalled the events of the crash. He said, "I’ve had a few interesting incidents, but certainly never a crash landing before and hopefully never again."

The couple was flying from Salt Lake City to Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Saturday when the plane started experiencing troubles. The plane's oil temperature started increasing.

Todd tried landing at the Bear Lake County Airport to stop and assess the problems, but then other things started happening as well. Todd said, "I was in the process of turning towards the airport and we lost our engine."

The plane guided for a bit before crashing about 75 feet from the runway. Todd said, "About 500 feet above ground, it was evident that we were not going to make it, so I told my wife I loved her. I held her hand and told her to brace because this was going to be a rough one."