WATCH: Body Cam Video Shows Officers Chasing Escaped Zebra For Hours

Last month, a zebra managed to escape from a wild animal auction in Tennessee, leading to an hours-long pursuit for the creature. While it was eventually captured, recently-released footage from officers' body cameras shows the extent of their pursuit, according to Newsweek.

Around 4 a.m. May 7, officers and deputies with the Cookeville Police Department and Putnam County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a zebra that escaped from the Triple W Livestock Auction. For over three hours, the wild animal eluded officers' attempts to corral it.

"I know we were practicing for pursuits, but I didn't think of pursuing a zebra," one officer can be heard saying on the body cam footage.

Check out the footage, obtained by WBIR, depicting the bizarre pursuit.