Feedback

Watch Twenty One Pilots Rock Out To 'Shy Away' On 'The Tonight Show'

By Regina Star

June 1, 2021

Twenty One Pilots crashed The Tonight Show this weekend!

During Saturday’s (May 30) appearance on The Tonight Show with a performance of their new song “Shy Away.”

Rockers Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun delivered the track in front of a pastel-colored stage design resembling — if you ask us — the inside of a jawbreaker. During the set, Dun bangs out on the drums while Joseph jigs across the stage before unleashing a feral roar mid-way through the presentation.

“Don't you shy away / Manifest a ceiling when you shy away / Searching for that feeling / Just like an "I love you" (ooh, ooh) / That isn't words (ooh, ooh) / Like a song he wrote, that's never heard / Don't you (sh),” Joseph belts in the song's chorus.

Twenty One Pilots’ sixth studio album, Scaled and Icy, released on May 21. “Shy Away” is one of the previously-released singles to appear on the band’s 11-track project including “Choker” and “Saturday.”

During last week’s 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Joseph and Dun took home the award for Alternative Rock Song of the Year (“Level of Concern”) and Alternative Rock Artist of the Year, beating out Billie EilishAll Time LowAJR, and Cage the Elephant in the latter category.

Watch Twenty One Pilots perform “Scaled and Icy” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above.

Photo: Mason Castillo

Twenty One Pilots

Chat About Watch Twenty One Pilots Rock Out To 'Shy Away' On 'The Tonight Show'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.