Watch Twenty One Pilots Rock Out To 'Shy Away' On 'The Tonight Show'

Twenty One Pilots crashed The Tonight Show this weekend!

During Saturday’s (May 30) appearance on The Tonight Show with a performance of their new song “Shy Away.”

Rockers Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun delivered the track in front of a pastel-colored stage design resembling — if you ask us — the inside of a jawbreaker. During the set, Dun bangs out on the drums while Joseph jigs across the stage before unleashing a feral roar mid-way through the presentation.

“Don't you shy away / Manifest a ceiling when you shy away / Searching for that feeling / Just like an "I love you" (ooh, ooh) / That isn't words (ooh, ooh) / Like a song he wrote, that's never heard / Don't you (sh),” Joseph belts in the song's chorus.

Twenty One Pilots’ sixth studio album, Scaled and Icy, released on May 21. “Shy Away” is one of the previously-released singles to appear on the band’s 11-track project including “Choker” and “Saturday.”

During last week’s 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Joseph and Dun took home the award for Alternative Rock Song of the Year (“Level of Concern”) and Alternative Rock Artist of the Year, beating out Billie Eilish, All Time Low, AJR, and Cage the Elephant in the latter category.

Watch Twenty One Pilots perform “Scaled and Icy” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above.

Photo: Mason Castillo