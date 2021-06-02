Feedback

1 Missouri City Is Among The Best Places To Live In The U.S.

By Hannah DeRuyter

June 2, 2021

If you're looking to make a change and move to a new city, Niche released a list of 2021's best cities to live in the U.S.

Niche looked at data consisting of nearby attractions, quality of local schools, crime rates, housing costs, transportation, and more to complete a list of the best places to live.

One Missouri city was among the 50 that were placed on the list.

Listed at Number 25, Columbia, Missouri, was the state's only city to be named one of the best places to live in the U.S.

According to the report, California and Texas were the two most represented states on the list. California had eight cities listed, and Texas had seven, including the number one best city to live in.

Here are the top 10 best cities to live in the U.S.:

  1. The Woodlands, Texas
  2. Arlington, Virginia
  3. Naperville, Illinois
  4. Overland Park, Kansas
  5. Cambridge, Massachusetts
  6. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  7. Plano, Texas
  8. Columbia, Maryland
  9. Berkeley, California
  10. Bellevue, Washington

Among all 50 states, there were 27 that did not have a city make the list. Some of those states included New York, Hawaii, and Oregon.

To see the complete list of the 50 best cities to live in, click here.

Photo: Getty Images

