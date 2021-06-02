9-Year-Old Utah Driver Crashed Into Semi With 4-Year-Old Sister In The Car

The Utah Department of Transportation reported a crash in West Valley City on Wednesday. But what police found at the crash site was a little alarming.

Lt. Bill Merritt with the West Valley City Police Department said that a nine-year-old was driving the vehicle, believed to be a Chevy Malibu, and she had her four-year-old little sister in the car with her, reported ABC 4.

During the crash, the nine-year-old swerved over and sideswiped a semi truck. Another semi truck driver who saw the crash happen believed that the driver of the car was driving under the influence.

According to police, the children were driving the car because they were planning on traveling to California to go on vacation.

Both of the children in the car were buckled up at the time of the crash, and there were no injuries reported as a result if the incident.