Feedback

Charlotte Woman Scores $1 Million Prize In North Carolina Lottery

By Sarah Tate

June 2, 2021

A quick trip to a convenient store recently ended in a big payday for one woman in North Carolina, according to WSOC.

Eleni Housiadas recently took a trip to the Circle K on Sharon Road West in Charlotte. While there, she purchased a 50X the Cash ticket and soon discovered that she won the $1 million prize.

She claimed her winnings on Tuesday (June 1) at the state lottery headquarters in Raleigh where she had two options to collect the money. She could either take a lump sum, one-time payment of $600,000 or receive an annuity of $50,000 per year over the course of 20 years. Housiadas chose the former, bringing home a grand total of $424,503 after federal and state taxes.

Housiadas isn't the only woman in North Carolina who recently won big in the state lottery. Last week, a woman in Lucama, about 50 miles east of Raleigh, won a $2 million prize after mistakenly purchasing the wrong Powerball Online Play ticket. She ended up matching all five numbers, a 1 in 11.6 million chance, and doubled her $1 million prize after the 2X multiplier was drawn.

According to WSOC, money from scratch-off tickets, like the one purchased by Housiadas, have allowed the state lottery to raise more than $725 million for education each year.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Charlotte Woman Scores $1 Million Prize In North Carolina Lottery

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.