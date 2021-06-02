Charlotte Woman Scores $1 Million Prize In North Carolina Lottery

A quick trip to a convenient store recently ended in a big payday for one woman in North Carolina, according to WSOC.

Eleni Housiadas recently took a trip to the Circle K on Sharon Road West in Charlotte. While there, she purchased a 50X the Cash ticket and soon discovered that she won the $1 million prize.

She claimed her winnings on Tuesday (June 1) at the state lottery headquarters in Raleigh where she had two options to collect the money. She could either take a lump sum, one-time payment of $600,000 or receive an annuity of $50,000 per year over the course of 20 years. Housiadas chose the former, bringing home a grand total of $424,503 after federal and state taxes.

Housiadas isn't the only woman in North Carolina who recently won big in the state lottery. Last week, a woman in Lucama, about 50 miles east of Raleigh, won a $2 million prize after mistakenly purchasing the wrong Powerball Online Play ticket. She ended up matching all five numbers, a 1 in 11.6 million chance, and doubled her $1 million prize after the 2X multiplier was drawn.

According to WSOC, money from scratch-off tickets, like the one purchased by Housiadas, have allowed the state lottery to raise more than $725 million for education each year.

Photo: Getty Images