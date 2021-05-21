Feedback

North Carolina Man 'Almost Choked' When He Hit Lottery Jackpot

By Sarah Tate

May 21, 2021

Many people who have tried their hand at the lottery have done so for years. Maybe they've won $20 here or $100 there. Some are so in the habit of scratching off tickets that they play as while doing other things throughout their day. One man in North Carolina recently learned that playing the lottery while eating may not be the best combination, especially if you hit the jackpot.

Donald Bauer, of Rocky Mount, was enjoying a bite to eat before work and decided to try his hand at a scratch-off game. When he saw he actually won, and the prize he earned, he was so surprised he almost choked on his food.

"I was at McDonalds, eating a burger before I went to work," he said. "I almost choked on it. I couldn't believe it. It was cool."

Bauer had purchased the $5 Extreme Cashword ticket from Jeffries Road Food Mart, something he has done for years as the crossword scratch-off game is his favorite, according to ABC 11. His years of playing culminated in his $150,000 prize.

In total, Bauer was able to take home $106,126 after federal and state taxes.

So what are his plans with his newfound winnings? He plans to invest it, but not before he uses some of the money to help buy a new truck.

Photo: Getty Images

