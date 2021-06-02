Duke's Mike Krzyzewski Plans To Retire After Upcoming Season: Report

Legendary Duke University men's basketball coach Mike 'Coach K' Krzyzewski, will reportedly retire after the upcoming 2021-22 NCAA basketball season.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman reports Krzyzewski, the winningest head coach in NCAA history, has decided to retire and an official announcement is expected to be made soon, according to multiple sources.

Former Duke guard Jon Scheyer, who played for Krzyzewski from 2006-10 and has worked as an assistant on the Blue Devils staff since 2014, is considered the "leading candidate" to replace Krzyzewski, according to Goodman.

Scheyer was promoted to associate head coach in 2018.

Krzyzewski has led Duke to the NCAA tournament 36 times during his 41 seasons with the program, which includes five national championships, 12 NCAA Final Four appearances, 15 ACC Tournament titles and 12 ACC regular season championships.