Fans Can Score Cleveland-Based Barrio Tacos And Margs At Ohio Stadium

By Kelly Fisher

June 2, 2021

When Buckeyes return to Ohio Stadium, they’ll find delicious tacos and margaritas at the newest location of a Cleveland-based taco restaurant.

Barrio Tacos is stepping up its game even more with a stand on the main concourse at section 10A of the stadium, cleveland.com reports Wednesday (June 2). That’s where Ohio State fans can snag a Barrio Box — tacos, guac, queso and more — and a 20-ounce margarita in a mason jar.

Barrio is a beloved taco option among Clevelanders, including over Cleveland Taco Week last month. The restaurant was one of many to offer $2 taco specials throughout the week (Northeast Ohioans also got to celebrate Cleveland Pizza WeekCleveland Wing WeekMac & Cheese Week and other themed food experiences. Cleveland Burger Week is coming up in July).

The Buckeyes will kick off the season in Minnesota on Thursday, September 2. The first home game is slated for Saturday, September 11, the schedule shows.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced important dates for 2021 football season tickets on Tuesday (June 1). Find the list of dates here.

The university announced that student season tickets will go on sale later this month:

"We can't wait to see you in the student section this fall! ⭕🙌 Student season tickets go on sale the week of June 21. Check out @ohiostathletics for more info! 🏈#GoBuckeyes"

Photo: Getty Images

