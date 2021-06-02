Fans Can Score Cleveland-Based Barrio Tacos And Margs At Ohio Stadium

When Buckeyes return to Ohio Stadium, they’ll find delicious tacos and margaritas at the newest location of a Cleveland-based taco restaurant.

Barrio Tacos is stepping up its game even more with a stand on the main concourse at section 10A of the stadium, cleveland.com reports Wednesday (June 2). That’s where Ohio State fans can snag a Barrio Box — tacos, guac, queso and more — and a 20-ounce margarita in a mason jar.

Barrio is a beloved taco option among Clevelanders, including over Cleveland Taco Week last month. The restaurant was one of many to offer $2 taco specials throughout the week (Northeast Ohioans also got to celebrate Cleveland Pizza Week, Cleveland Wing Week, Mac & Cheese Week and other themed food experiences. Cleveland Burger Week is coming up in July).