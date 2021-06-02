Get Ready For These National Donut Day Deals In The Seattle Area
By Zuri Anderson
June 2, 2021
Donuts are special treats and can fit many occasions. Whether it's a quick decadent bite or hearty dozen to bring to parties or gatherings, they're a delicious sweet snack.
Seattle has no shortage of donut shops either, with joints from Lakewood to Capitol Hill serving up original and classic flavors. Since National Donut Day is this Friday (June 4), you know there are bound to be some sweet deals.
Here are all the donut shops hosting specials, giveaways, and more this week.
FROST will be unveiling a brand new menu just in time on June 4th! Flavors include Maple Old Fashioned, Glazed Vanilla Cake and Peaches n Creme French Imperial.
We've got a whole new menu just in time for National Doughnut Day on June 4th! Which flavors do you have your eye on?...Posted by FROST on Tuesday, June 1, 2021
If you swing by Mighty-O Donuts, 10% of their sales on National Donut Day will go to some local elementary schools. A strawberry cake donut is their seasonal special right now! It comes with vanilla glaze, non-dairy whipped cream, and freeze-dried strawberries.
If you're one of the first 100 customers to drop by Half and Half Doughnuts, you'll get a free mezzo old-fashioned with purchase.
OH Mochi Donuts will be having a pop-up dock at Serious Takeout (5118 14th Ave NW) from June 4 through June 6. Customers can enjoy their famous donuts along with a soft-serve sundae! You can view the event menu here.
Dochi will be having a giveaway for National Donut Day! Two grand prizes are up for grabs, which include cute specialty pens, a stylized mug, and half a dozen of mochi donuts. There will also be some smaller prizes, so there are plenty of chances to win!
To participate in Legendary Doughnuts' giveaway on June 4, make sure you bring a can of food to donate to a local food bank. Prizes include a dozen donuts per month for a year, a $50 Legendary gift card and more!
NATIONAL DOUGHNUT DAY GIVEAWAY JUNE 4, 2021 On Friday, June 4th, bring a can of food for the local food bank to be...Posted by Legendary Doughnuts on Monday, May 31, 2021
Original House of Doughnuts will be giving out a free donut (with a hole) to the first 1,000 customers at both their Lakewood and Lacey locations. They will also be having giveaways all day, too!
Just a few more days till National Donut Day! Are you as excited as we are?!? All day long 6/4/21 we will be celebrating...Posted by Original House Of Donuts on Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Mochinut's flavors for this upcoming weekend include pistachio, watermelon, Nutella walnuts cotton candy, taro Fruity Pebbles, and churros with dark chocolate.
