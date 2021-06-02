Get Ready For These National Donut Day Deals In The Seattle Area

Donuts are special treats and can fit many occasions. Whether it's a quick decadent bite or hearty dozen to bring to parties or gatherings, they're a delicious sweet snack.

Seattle has no shortage of donut shops either, with joints from Lakewood to Capitol Hill serving up original and classic flavors. Since National Donut Day is this Friday (June 4), you know there are bound to be some sweet deals.

Here are all the donut shops hosting specials, giveaways, and more this week.

FROST will be unveiling a brand new menu just in time on June 4th! Flavors include Maple Old Fashioned, Glazed Vanilla Cake and Peaches n Creme French Imperial.