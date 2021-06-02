Feedback

Get Ready For These National Donut Day Deals In The Seattle Area

By Zuri Anderson

June 2, 2021

Donuts are special treats and can fit many occasions. Whether it's a quick decadent bite or hearty dozen to bring to parties or gatherings, they're a delicious sweet snack.

Seattle has no shortage of donut shops either, with joints from Lakewood to Capitol Hill serving up original and classic flavors. Since National Donut Day is this Friday (June 4), you know there are bound to be some sweet deals.

Here are all the donut shops hosting specials, giveaways, and more this week.

FROST will be unveiling a brand new menu just in time on June 4th! Flavors include Maple Old Fashioned, Glazed Vanilla Cake and Peaches n Creme French Imperial.

We've got a whole new menu just in time for National Doughnut Day on June 4th! Which flavors do you have your eye on?...

Posted by FROST on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

If you swing by Mighty-O Donuts, 10% of their sales on National Donut Day will go to some local elementary schools. A strawberry cake donut is their seasonal special right now! It comes with vanilla glaze, non-dairy whipped cream, and freeze-dried strawberries.

If you're one of the first 100 customers to drop by Half and Half Doughnuts, you'll get a free mezzo old-fashioned with purchase.

OH Mochi Donuts will be having a pop-up dock at Serious Takeout (5118 14th Ave NW) from June 4 through June 6. Customers can enjoy their famous donuts along with a soft-serve sundae! You can view the event menu here.

Dochi will be having a giveaway for National Donut Day! Two grand prizes are up for grabs, which include cute specialty pens, a stylized mug, and half a dozen of mochi donuts. There will also be some smaller prizes, so there are plenty of chances to win!

Photo: Getty Images

To participate in Legendary Doughnuts' giveaway on June 4, make sure you bring a can of food to donate to a local food bank. Prizes include a dozen donuts per month for a year, a $50 Legendary gift card and more!

NATIONAL DOUGHNUT DAY GIVEAWAY JUNE 4, 2021 On Friday, June 4th, bring a can of food for the local food bank to be...

Posted by Legendary Doughnuts on Monday, May 31, 2021

Original House of Doughnuts will be giving out a free donut (with a hole) to the first 1,000 customers at both their Lakewood and Lacey locations. They will also be having giveaways all day, too!

Just a few more days till National Donut Day! Are you as excited as we are?!? All day long 6/4/21 we will be celebrating...

Posted by Original House Of Donuts on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Mochinut's flavors for this upcoming weekend include pistachio, watermelon, Nutella walnuts cotton candy, taro Fruity Pebbles, and churros with dark chocolate.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Get Ready For These National Donut Day Deals In The Seattle Area

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.