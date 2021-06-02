Feedback

Indiana Lake With Legendary 500 Pound Monster Turtle Up For Sale

By Anna Gallegos

June 2, 2021

For $1 million, a piece of Indiana folklore can be yours.

Nearly 44 acres of wilderness is up for sale near Churubusco, which is 15 miles northwest of Fort Wayne. The land is gorgeous and is advertised as a prime spot for hunting and fishing.

It also comes with Fulk Lake, which may or may not be the home to a 500-pound snapping turtle.

It has long been believed that the "Beast of Busco" lives in the 7 acre lake after the giant turtle was first spotted in 1898 by the farmer Oscar Fulk. There wasn't any proof of the beast and no one could confirm Fulk's sighting.

The tale faded away until 50 years later when townspeople said they saw the beast.

“A farmer, Gale Harris, was on his roof with his pastor. They supposedly saw a large turtle in the middle of the lake. He went and told some friends and they set out to capture this ‘Beast of Busco,'" realtor Justin Griffin told WPTA 21.

They said the turtle was a large as a dining room table and had a head as big as child's, according to Indiana Public Media.

Harris attempted to catch the turtle in 1949, which set off a national frenzy. Crowds and national media headed out to the lake. Professional divers and zoo keepers tried to find the creature with no luck.

The elusive turtle has since been renamed Oscar after the farmer who first saw him. Oscar hasn't been found, but his tale lives on during Churubusco's annual Turtle Days festival.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Indiana Lake With Legendary 500 Pound Monster Turtle Up For Sale

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.