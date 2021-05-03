The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In April 2021
By Zuri Anderson
May 3, 2021
April was quite an eventful month for the Sunshine State. A lot of wildlife was featured in the news this month, from a windshield-smashing turtle to cows munching on grass in someone's yard. The animals weren't the only ones wild and out. Someone smashed through some traffic arms to jump a drawbridge, a knife-wielding man broke into an apartment, and a couple tried hosting a wedding at a multi-million-dollar mansion they didn't own. These are just the handful of stories we found this month, so check out the rest below:
- Florida Woman Gets Parking Violation For Car She Doesn't Own
- Huge Brawl Breaks Out Inside Miami International Airport
- Someone Made An Oopsie During A Florida Roadway Paint Job
- Florida Woman Claiming To Be 'Harry Potter' Accused In Hit-And-Run Death
- Driver Busts Through Traffic Arms Trying To Jump Florida Drawbridge
- Florida Couple Tried To Host Wedding At $5.7M Mansion That Wasn't Theirs
- Florida Woman Accused Of Taking Car From Dealership During Test Drive
- Turtle Flies Through Windshield On I-95, Hits Florida Woman In Head
- Woman Wanted For Promising 'Witchcraft Services,' Stealing $100K In Florida
- Shirtless Teen Wielding Knives Breaks Into Florida Apartment, Police Say
- Florida Doctor Allegedly Left Her Kids Alone In Car While She Was Gambling
- Cows Trot Through Florida Neighborhood, Unfazed By Sprinklers
- First Genetically Modified Mosquitoes Released In Florida
- Florida Man Steals Ambulance, Gets Vehicle Stuck In Mud, Deputies Say
- Florida Women Use Mop To Get Baby Alligator Out Of Home
- Woman Reportedly Breaks Into Home With 3 Kids Inside, Makes Breakfast
- Runaway Boat Spins Out Of Control In Biscayne Bay
- Man Jumps On Hood Of His Car After Woman Steals It In Broward
- Human Chain Saves Swimmers From Rough Florida Surf
- Juror Falls Asleep, Gets Kicked Out Of Florida Dismemberment-Murder Trial
- Alligator Crashes Soccer Team's Training Session In Florida
- Florida Man Swipes Webcam Off Desk While He Was Released From Jail
- Suspect In Crash That Led To Stabbing Claims He Was Late To Baby's Birth
Photos: Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Getty Images