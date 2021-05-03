Feedback

The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In April 2021

By Zuri Anderson

May 3, 2021

April was quite an eventful month for the Sunshine State. A lot of wildlife was featured in the news this month, from a windshield-smashing turtle to cows munching on grass in someone's yard. The animals weren't the only ones wild and out. Someone smashed through some traffic arms to jump a drawbridge, a knife-wielding man broke into an apartment, and a couple tried hosting a wedding at a multi-million-dollar mansion they didn't own. These are just the handful of stories we found this month, so check out the rest below:

Photos: Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Getty Images

