Man Allegedly Threw Jar Full Of Rocks At Roommate's Head In Washington

What started as a dispute between two roommates evolved into an hours-long standoff with authorities in Washington, according to KHQ.

The incident went down Sunday (May 30) when 36-year-old Dustin Olson allegedly threw a mason jar partially full of rocks at his roommate's head around 5:30 p.m., according to Spokane Valley Police. Olson then barricaded the doors of the residence, threw things around the house, and wouldn't let the victim back inside, reporters learned.

The victim said she believed Olson was having a breakdown after she told him last week she was moving out. Due to his erratic behavior, she was avoiding the home for her own safety, police said. When she came back and opened the front door, Olson reportedly started hurling obscenities at her and threw the jar of rocks at the victim. Reporters said she wasn't hit.

Deputies responded to the scene and asked Olson to surrender or else chemical irritants would be used. The irritants were dispersed inside the home, and Olson was taken into custody and provided medical attention, KHQ said.

He was booked into Spokane County Jail on charges of fourth-degree assault, malicious mischief, resisting, and obstructing. The owner of the home is also pursuing charges against Olson for the damages caused by the incident.

Photo: Getty Images