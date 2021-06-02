Marc-Andre Fleury Named Finalist For Vezina Trophy

Former Pittsburgh Penguins and current Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fluery is among the finalists for the NHL's top goaltender honor.

NHL.com announced Fleury was among three finalists for the 2020-21 Vezina Trophy, along with Philipp Grubauer of the Colorado Avalanche and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 36-year-old goaltender finished the 2020-21 regular season with a 26-10-0 record, earning a career-best .928 save percentage and a 1.98 GAA, both of which ranked third among NHL goalies. Fleury's season included a 23-point improvement in save percentage from the .905 in 2019-20 season.

Fleury -- along with teammate Robin Lehner -- was also recognized as a winner of the William M. Jennings Trophy, annually given to goalkeepers allowing the fewest goals scored against having appeared in a minimum of 25 games, for the first time in his career.

Last month, Fleury earned his 490th career win, passing Roberto Luongo for third all-time, trailing only Martin Brodeur (691) and Patrick Roy (551).

Fleury was acquired by Vegas in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft and was instrumental in the franchise's Western Conference Championship victory and Stanley Cup Finals berth during the Golden Knights' inaugural season.

The veteran goaltender had previously spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2003 NHL Draft and was a member of the Pens' Stanley Cup championship teams in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

Fleury was also a member of the Canadian Olympic team, which won gold in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

Photo: Getty Images